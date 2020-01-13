Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.