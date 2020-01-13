Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Cosan makes up approximately 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CZZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.60. 11,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. Cosan Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

