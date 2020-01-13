Polianta Ltd Purchases New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.71. 9,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,656.00 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

