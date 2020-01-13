Polianta Ltd Takes $1.21 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,135. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

