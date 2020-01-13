Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 8%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.53, 912,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 681,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

