Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Down 2%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.14, approximately 32 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 196.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.91% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

