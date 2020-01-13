Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 6th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.21. 85,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

