Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,263,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.21. 85,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

