Profile Utility Token (PUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,441.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $49,441.00 and $3,671.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052512 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078848 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,115.33 or 0.99631327 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00056106 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

