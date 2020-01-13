Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Trading Up 7.9%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.04, approximately 4,109,173 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,461,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several research analysts have commented on PTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.