Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 351,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

