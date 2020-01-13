PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp outperformed the industry in the past three months. Recently, the company agreed to sell its Speedo North America business licenses to Pentland Group for $170 million in cash, after working capital adjustments. As a result, management revised its earnings view for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019, which are now envisioned at the high end of the earlier guided range. Moreover, impressive growth in the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands is aiding the company's top line. Tommy Hilfiger’s momentum is expected to continue throughout fiscal 2019, backed by stellar performance in Europe and gains from buyouts. However, softness at Heritage Brands owing to a challenging retail landscape is likely to persist. Moreover, concerns related to tariffs, currency, competitive and promotional environment cannot be ignored.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.26.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.57. 13,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,706. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of PVH by 16.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PVH by 167.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of PVH by 4.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

