Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $306,955.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Qbao has a total market cap of $306,955.00 and $2,495.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbao has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000202 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

