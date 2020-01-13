Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 733,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 327,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $249.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom bought 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,171.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 495,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 117,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

