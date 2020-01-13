Quasarcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $562.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $568,883.00 and $562.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00057903 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,372,602 coins and its circulating supply is 168,372,602 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

