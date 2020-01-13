Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 14,160,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 2,100,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth $2,277,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. 991,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qutoutiao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

