RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading 5% Higher

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.48, 789,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,028,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. ValuEngine lowered RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 406,568 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

