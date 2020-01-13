Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Update

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 985,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 186,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

