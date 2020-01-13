Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 702,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $412,735.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. Company insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

