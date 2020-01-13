Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

RFP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 297,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $487.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

