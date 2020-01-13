Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $186,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Total by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,475,000 after acquiring an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

