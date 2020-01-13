Roble Belko & Company Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.89. 1,590,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,885. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.47 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8356 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

