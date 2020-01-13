Roble Belko & Company Inc Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

MCD traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $206.51. 2,783,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,344. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

