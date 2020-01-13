RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit