RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.