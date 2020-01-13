RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.34 ($32.95).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €29.23 ($33.99) on Thursday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.69 and its 200 day moving average is €25.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.