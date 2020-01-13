Safe Haven Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,566.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.65 or 0.02543634 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

