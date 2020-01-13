SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Head to Head Analysis

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Chaparral Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $349.39 million 0.40 -$9.07 million N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $247.36 million 0.26 $33.44 million $0.31 4.45

Chaparral Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -49.97% -2.65% -2.11% Chaparral Energy -86.43% -2.08% -1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chaparral Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

