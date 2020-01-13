Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 116.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,267,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

