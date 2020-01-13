Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 4.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after acquiring an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.72. 3,467,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,766. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

