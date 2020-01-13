Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 372.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,547,000 after acquiring an additional 952,682 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $83.25. 921,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.99%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

