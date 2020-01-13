Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 33.0% in December

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.