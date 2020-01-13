Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 33.0% in December

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

