Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 222,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,257. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

