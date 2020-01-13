SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 185,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $145.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

