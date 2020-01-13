Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

SENS opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.81.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.