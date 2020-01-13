ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stake Trimmed by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,731. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.85. 350,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,447. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,519.25, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $182.46 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

