Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.00

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 168778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. MHI Funds LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

