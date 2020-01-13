Short Interest in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Declines By 35.5%

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 969,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the second quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVX by 8,690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AVX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AVX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AVX by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31. AVX has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.78.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AVX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $377.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

