Short Interest in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Drops By 39.6%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CGIX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 139.59% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.