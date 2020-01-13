Short Interest in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Grows By 73.0%

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 142.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

