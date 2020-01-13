Short Interest in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Rises By 29.0%

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 992,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,083. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.