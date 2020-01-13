Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Grows By 31.2%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 11.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 6.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.