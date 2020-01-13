Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Expands By 77.0%

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,440. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

