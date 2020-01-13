Short Interest in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Decreases By 20.0%

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 16,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $2,712,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 282,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

