Short Interest in Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Decreases By 30.4%

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 71,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,136. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 75.44% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

