Short Interest in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Grows By 64.2%

Jan 13th, 2020

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 664,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 4,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,940. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

