Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Decreases By 38.5%

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 375,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 314,536 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 73,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,976 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 1,638,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.