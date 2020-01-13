Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Rises By 14.9%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 677,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,687 shares of company stock worth $2,241,558 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,709,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $31.60. 100,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

