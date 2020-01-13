Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Decreases By 58.3%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.