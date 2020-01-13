Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Grows By 47.0%

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 433,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

NYSE:STC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.86. 104,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $965.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $559.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,431. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn C. Christenson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $608,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,316 shares of company stock worth $459,591 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

