SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Trading 6.6% Higher

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.52, 1,040,864 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 846,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Get SINA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 252,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.